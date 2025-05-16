3rd Annual Down Syndrome International Film Festival at the Mary Pickford Theater

The third annual Down Syndrome International Film Festival is underway now through May 18th at the Mary Pickford Theatre.

Founded by Steven Roche and Paul Belsito, the festival was inspired by their nephew Ryan and his unforgettable encounter with actress Jamie Brewer, who also has Down syndrome. That moment sparked the idea for a space that celebrates the talent and stories of actors and filmmakers with Down syndrome.

This year’s festival features a vibrant lineup of feature films, short films, music videos, and award-winning public service announcements.

Actor Zack Gottsagen, best known for The Peanut Butter Falcon and for making history as the first person with Down syndrome to present at the Oscars, will deliver the keynote address. Gottsagen also stars in the festival’s opening night film, God Save the Queens.

He'll be joined by Jamie Brewer (American Horror Story) and John Tucker (Born This Way) for a special signing of Down Syndrome Out Loud, a new anthology highlighting voices from the Down syndrome community.

The festival continues through Saturday, offering inspiring stories and a powerful reminder of the importance of inclusion in the arts.