Person hospitalized after injury on Indio hiking trail

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - One person was hospitalized after suffering an injury on a hiking trail in Indio Friday afternoon.

The incident was first reported at around 12:05 p.m. on the Badlands trail, near Golf Center Parkway.

Details on the injury were no available, however, a CAL FIRE spokesperson confirmed that the patient was airlifted from the trail to a ground ambulance.

The patient was then taken to the hospital.

