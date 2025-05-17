Evacuations underway in Twentynine Palms due to potential ‘blast zone’

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Residents in Twentynine Palms neighborhoods are being evacuated to avoid a potential "blast zone," authorities told News Channel 3.

People are urged to various areas in the city:

Hwy 62 to the south

Amboy to the north

Bullion Ave to the west

Utah Trl to the east

News Channel 3's Kendall Flynn said police are evacuating people along Homestead Road, Playa Palo Verde Ave, all the way West to Adobe Road.

Authorities said they are sending some people to Freedom Plaza in downtown.

Details on the investigation were not immediately available. We have a News Channel 3 crew at the scene gathering information.

News Channel 3 asked the FBI whether this was connected to the investigation into the suspect Palm Springs bomb explosion, but a spokesperson said they would not comment on the investigation at this time.

