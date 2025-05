PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters are at the scene of an explosion at a building in Palm Springs Saturday morning.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. at American Reproductive centers on N Indian Canyon, near E Tachevah Drive.

Several viewers reported hearing a loud explosion in the area.

Courtesy: Carl Schreier

Details remain limited, a News Channel 3 crew is on the way to the scene for continuing updates.