LIVE COVERAGE: Firefighters respond to explosion at building in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters are at the scene of an explosion at a building in Palm Springs Saturday morning.

The explosion was first reported at around 11 a.m. at American Reproductive Centers on N Indian Canyon, near E Tachevah Drive, according to city officials.

Several viewers reported hearing a loud explosion throughout the area.

Courtesy: Carl Schreier

Authorities request that residents stay away from the area so that emergency crews can work on the incident.

Images from viewers shows damage at several nearby buildings, including Desert Regional Medical Center, Denny's, and Palm Springs Liquor.

Details remain limited, we have reached out to the Palm Springs Fire and Police departments for details. A News Channel 3 crew is at the scene working on getting information.

Officials from DRCM issued a statement:

“On Saturday morning an explosion occurred at an unaffiliated office building across the street from Desert Regional Medical Center. Hospital staff is cooperating with police as they investigate the cause. Our emergency department remains open and our hospital is fully operational. We are temporarily asking visitors to refrain from coming to the hospital as police have limited access to the road in front of our campus. Some windows were broken in a medical office building directly facing the explosion. Hospital operations have not been affected.”

