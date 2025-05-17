LIVE COVERAGE: One person dead after suspected bomb explodes in Palm Springs

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE BELOW:

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - One person is dead and several people are reportedly injured after a vehicle explosion that damaged several buildings in what Palm Springs police are calling an "intentional act of violence."

Palm Springs Mayor Ron deHarte told the Los Angeles Times he could "confirm it was a bomb in or near a vehicle parked at the building."

The FBI and ATF have responded to the scene. Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed.

The explosion was first reported at around 11 a.m. on Saturday at American Reproductive Centers on N Indian Canyon, near E Tachevah Drive, according to city officials.

Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills confirmed that one person was killed in a blast that "appears to be an intentional act of violence."

Statement by Chief Mills:

"@PSPD is working in a unified command for an explosion at 1199 North Indian Canyon. The blast appears to be an intentional act of violence and the blast field extends for blocks with several buildings damaged-some severely. Asst Director Davis of the FBI is onscene working closely with PSPD. The agents and officers on scene will make a determination as to who takes the investigative lead. There has been one fatality, the person’s identiy is not known. If residents find potential evidence, leave it in place and call the non-emergency number. Agents or officers will collect the evidence. Our first priority is to make the scene safe for our community. Thanks for your patience. The incident appears to be isolated."

ABC7 in Los Angeles, citing an unnamed law enforcement source, reported that five people were injured in the explosion and the person who died was a suspect in the blast.

Dr. Maher Abdallah, who runs the clinic, posted a message on social media saying the facility's office space was damaged, but the lab was untouched. He confirmed that no employees of the clinic were injured.

Abdallah said "a vehicle exploded in the parking lot near our building."

We. Choose. Hope. This morning, an unexpected and tragic incident occurred outside our Palm Springs facility when a vehicle exploded in the parking lot near our building. We are heartbroken to learn that this event claimed a life and caused injuries, and our deepest condolences go out to the individuals and families affected. We are immensely grateful to share that no members of the ARC team were harmed, and our lab—including all eggs, embryos, and reproductive materials—remains fully secure and undamaged. We are heavily conducting a complete safety inspection and have confirmed that our operations and sensitive medical areas were not impacted by the blast. Our mission has always been to help build families, and in times like these, we are reminded of just how fragile and precious life is. In the face of this tragedy, we remain committed to creating hope—because we believe that healing begins with community, compassion, and care. Out of every tragedy, there is an opportunity to come together with deeper purpose. While today’s events have shaken us all, they also shine a light on the strength of our community, the bravery of our first responders, and the resilience of the families we serve. At ARC, we believe in creating life—not just in the biological sense, but in the emotional and spiritual sense, too. We see this moment as a reminder to hold loved ones close, to show kindness whenever possible, and to continue our work with even more intention and heart. From adversity, we choose hope. ARC will be fully operational on Monday morning, and our team is here to answer any concerns you may have. We appreciate the incredible support from our patients and local community, as well as the swift action of Palm Springs Police, Fire, and emergency responders. This moment has shaken us—but it has not stopped us. We will continue to serve with strength, love, and the hope that brings new life into the world. With heartfelt gratitude, Dr Abdallah & Your ARC Family

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli posted a message on X saying, "We are aware of the explosion that occurred this morning in Palm Springs. FBI is on scene and will be investigating whether this was an intentional act. We will release as much information as possible once we are able to confirm details."

The FBI posted that it "is responding with police and fire partners to the scene of an explosion on N. Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs. FBI assets being deployed include investigators, bomb technicians and an evidence response team. Please contact local authorities for safety precautions in the area."

Nicole Lozano, spokeswoman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Los Angeles, said ATF personnel were en route to the scene of the explosion.

"We have no solid information at this point and don't want to speculate,'' she said. "Once we get our agents there, we will be better prepared to respond to questions."

Several viewers reported hearing a loud explosion throughout the area.

Courtesy: Carl Schreier

Authorities request that residents stay away from the area so that emergency crews can work on the incident.

Images from viewers shows damage at several nearby buildings, including Desert Regional Medical Center, Denny's, and Palm Springs Liquor.

Details remain limited, we have reached out to the Palm Springs Fire and Police departments for details. A News Channel 3 crew is at the scene working on getting information.

Officials from DRCM issued a statement:

“On Saturday morning an explosion occurred at an unaffiliated office building across the street from Desert Regional Medical Center. Hospital staff is cooperating with police as they investigate the cause. Our emergency department remains open and our hospital is fully operational. We are temporarily asking visitors to refrain from coming to the hospital as police have limited access to the road in front of our campus. Some windows were broken in a medical office building directly facing the explosion. Hospital operations have not been affected.”

The Governor's office issued a statement that Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the situation:

"I’ve been briefed on the explosion near a fertility clinic in Palm Springs. Jen and I are keeping everyone affected in our hearts. The state is working closely with local and federal authorities as the investigation unfolds. Please avoid the area.

- Governor Gavin Newsom

.@CAGovernor Newsom has been briefed on the explosion at a health facility in Palm Springs.



The state, through @Cal_OES, is coordinating with local and federal authorities to support the response. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 17, 2025

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.