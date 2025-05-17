Palm Springs updates Emergency Operations Plan to include pets, service animals

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – For the first time, Palm Springs updates its Emergency Operations Plan to include new disaster protocols are pet and service animals.

According to city officials, this plan outlines a coordinated response to variety of emergencies, including earthquakes, wildfires, floods, storms, hazardous materials incidents, pandemics and other human caused events.

With the updated plan, it includes detailed protocols for evaluating and sheltering pets and service animals, aiming to protect households during emergencies.

In the evacuation plan release, Mayor Ron deHarte said "this proactive approach ensures that no one is left behind, including our beloved pets."

If you want more information on the full plan go to engagepalmsprings.com

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from locals on how this new plan will impact their emergency situations.