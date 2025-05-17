SBCSD: FBI leading investigation in Twentynine Palms; Residents evacuated due to potential ‘blast zone’

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - The FBI is leading an investigation in Twentynine Palms that has led to evacuations in a neighborhood due to a potential "blast zone," the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department told News Channel 3.

"The law enforcement activity occurring in Twentynine Palms is an FBI investigation. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s personnel are on scene and acting as a liaison and providing assistance, as necessary. For information on the incident, please contact the FBI," reads an email from the agency to News Channel 3 Saturday evening.

Authorities urged people to avoid and stay out of the following areas in the city:

Hwy 62 to the south

Amboy to the north

Bullion Ave to the west

Utah Trl to the east

News Channel 3's Kendall Flynn said police are evacuating people along Homestead Road, Playa Palo Verde Ave, all the way West to Adobe Road.

Authorities said Freedom Plaza in downtown is open for evacuees. Freedom Plaza will remain open until law enforcement lifts today's current closure and residents are allowed to return to their homes.

Details on the investigation were not immediately available. We have a News Channel 3 crew at the scene gathering information.

News Channel 3 asked the FBI whether this was connected to the investigation into the suspect of the Palm Springs bomb explosion, but a spokesperson said they would not comment on the investigation at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.