‘Shocking’: Neighbor Reacts to Bombing Suspect’s Identity in 29 Palms

Published 3:46 PM

A neighbor of Guy Edward Bartkus — the 25-year-old man identified by the FBI as the suspect in the deadly Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing — says they are “shocked” to learn explosives may have been assembled next door.

Bartkus was killed in the blast early Friday morning at the American Reproductive Centers in Palm Springs, an explosion now investigators said was an act of intentional terrorism.

Garrett Hottle

