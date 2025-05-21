First sit-down interview with newly appointed COD superintendent/president

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The College of the Desert Board of Trustees has chosen Val Martinez Garcia as its new superintendent/president.

The board approved the hire with a 3-2 vote during a special meeting on May 14. School officials said contract details are finalized and Martinez Garcia was presented for approval during a meeting on Friday.

