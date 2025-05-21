Skip to Content
PSPD talks counter-terrorism measures in wake of fertility clinic attack

KESQ
By
New
Published 10:02 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- In the aftermath of the Palm Springs fertility clinic terrorist attack, News Channel 3 is holding officials accountable to see how this attack will change enforcement.

Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills is no stranger to domestic terrorism. Before to Palm Springs, Mills worked in counter-terrorism measures in the San Diego Police Department.

Tonight, News Channel 3's Athena Jreij is speaking with Mills and PSPD intelligence officers on the steps they're taking to keep the city safe.

Athena Jreij

