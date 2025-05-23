Parents explore legal action after they say field trip bus driver strands kids in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) — Parents of elementary school students stranded on the side of the road during a field trip meltdown are now speaking with attorneys and considering legal action after what they describe as a traumatic and negligent ordeal.

The incident happened Wednesday evening as a private charter bus - contracted by Desert Sands Unified School District but not operated by it - was returning third graders from James Carter Elementary School back from a trip to Legoland. According to school officials, the driver stopped abruptly on Cook Street in Palm Desert after a heated exchange with a parent chaperone, called 911, and refused to continue driving.

“The driver was yelling at kids, locked us inside, and then just walked off the bus,” said parent Gabino Cortes, who has submitted a formal complaint to the district. He alleges the driver also denied bathroom breaks and created what he calls a “dangerous and emotionally scarring” situation for students.

News Channel Three's Garrett Hottle speaks with Gabino Cortés, the mother of one of the children on the bus. (KESQ)

Videos shared with News Channel 3 show visibly shaken children climbing off the bus as law enforcement arrived and families scrambled to pick them up.

While Desert Sands says it’s reviewing the incident and providing counseling support to students, parents say that’s not enough - and several are now in contact with legal counsel to assess options ranging from negligence to false imprisonment.

The bus company involved, Cardiff Limousine and Transportation, is privately owned and did not respond to request for comment on Thursday.

The district clarified it does not manage the company’s operations, though it did hire them for the trip.

