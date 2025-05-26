Standoff in Palm Desert home as Sheriff’s deputies work on surrender of individual

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Sheriff's deputies remain in an active standoff in Palm Desert tonight with a person armed in a home in the 40000 block of Ventana Court, just off Hovley Lane.

Riverside County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies were dispatched to the location regarding the brandishing of a weapon just after 6:30 p.m. They say that when they got to the home, they learned a juvenile was armed with a knife inside.

They add that the Riverside Sheriff's Crisis Negotiation Team is now on the scene and is working on a peaceful surrender.

There are no reported injuries, and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.