Cathedral City is hosting a street-naming event this morning to honor two students — one from Mt. San Jacinto High School and another from Cathedral City High School.

At 8 a.m., the intersection of Landau Boulevard and McCallum Way will be named in honor of Diego Jauregui. At 8:30 a.m., the intersection of Date Palm Drive and Dave Kelley Road will be named after Kimberly Rodriguez Nunez.