29-year-old arrested in connection with deadly DUI crash in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly DUI crash earlier this year in Palm Springs.

The suspect, a Cathedral City resident, was arrested Wednesday morning, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. He remains in custody at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

The arrest is in connection with a head-on collision that happened on the afternoon of Feb. 28 at the intersection of E Ramon Road and Grenfall Road. Three people were injured in a crash, including one who was in critical condition after sustaining a severe head injury.

Police said the person was pronounced dead on March 12.

Investigators determined that the suspect was "traveling eastbound on East Ramon Road at a high rate of speed when he veered into opposing lanes and collided head-on with a westbound vehicle."

Police said toxicology results confirmed the presence of a controlled substance in the suspect's system at the time of the crash. Investigators also confirmed he had two prior DUI convictions. Based on the totality of the circumstances, including his impaired state and prior DUI convictions, investigators determined the suspect "to be the proximate cause of the fatal collision."

