SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - A fire has burned approximately 20 acres near Joshua Tree.

According to Watch Duty, the fire was reported around the area of Nolina Cove Road & Lower Covington Flat Road.

Viewers in the west end of the Coachella Valley have reported seeing smoke.

Picture of smoke visible from Thousand Palms

