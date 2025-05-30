Woman killed in four-vehicle crash on I-10 near Chiraco Summit

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - A woman was killed Friday in a crash involving a pickup truck that slammed into two other vehicles and a big rig at full speed on Interstate 10 near Chriaco Summit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just before Noon near the exit on Cottonwood Springs Road.

A man driving a white, Dodge pickup truck was traveling at "full speed" while traffic was slowing and crashed into the rear of a Volkswagen sedan, CHP Officer David Torres said.

Torres said the crash caused a chain reaction in which a Tesla and a big rig semi truck were subsequently hit.

Paramedics pronounced the female driver of the Volkswagen dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center for moderate to major injuries.

CHP confirmed the driver of the other two vehicles did not report injuries.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash.

A SIG Alert has been issued. The #1 and #2 lanes are blocked.

