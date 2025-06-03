Skip to Content
Storm brings flooding to Twentynine Palms area

Molly Nasteff
By
Updated
today at 5:14 PM
Published 4:12 PM

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - A major road has been shut down in Twentynine Palms due to flooding.

Adobe Road from Amboy Road to Two Mile Road is flooded. Motorists are advised to avoid this area if possible and drive with caution, city officials said.

Videos from residents around the area show flooding around the town, as well as hail.

Courtesy of Kate Hengl

We have a crew on the way to the area to continue to report on the storm. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Jesus Reyes

