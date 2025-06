THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) -- Two East Valley animal rescues, Support 4 Paws and Desert Paws, say they're overwhelmed with abandoned dogs in Thermal.

Kimberly Raney with Support 4 Paws says her team has rescued dozens of abandoned dogs and puppies from Oasis Mobile Home Park.

Now, they're putting out a call for help, asking for adopters and fosters to ease the burden.