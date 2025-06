CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters are working to contain a vegetation fire threatening structures in Cabazon.

The Elm Fire was first reported at around 3:00 p.m. in the area of Adele Avenue and Elm Street.

CAL FIRE confirmed it has burned approximately 1.5 acres. Evacuations have not been issued but are being considered.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.