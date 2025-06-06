Skip to Content
News

Outage reported at Eisenhower Health campus, hospital not affected

KESQ
By
today at 10:52 AM
Published 10:46 AM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - A power outage occurred at the Eisenhower Health, but the main campus was not affected.

Officials said the outage only affected the Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center (EDCC) and Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center (EDOC). Patients are being contacted directly about rescheduling their appointments.

All other services on the main campus are up and running, including the hospital.

Patients with any questions about their appointments at EDCC or EDOC in Rancho Mirage can call 760-797-8352 for assistance.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content