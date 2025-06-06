Outage reported at Eisenhower Health campus, hospital not affected

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - A power outage occurred at the Eisenhower Health, but the main campus was not affected.

Officials said the outage only affected the Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center (EDCC) and Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center (EDOC). Patients are being contacted directly about rescheduling their appointments.

All other services on the main campus are up and running, including the hospital.

Patients with any questions about their appointments at EDCC or EDOC in Rancho Mirage can call 760-797-8352 for assistance.