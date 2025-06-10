Anza Fire: 175 acres, 5% contained, evacuation order issued

ANZA, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters are working to contain a fast-growing fire in Anza Tuesday afternoon.

The Cahuilla Fire was first reported at around 12:25 p.m. at the 52700 block of Highway 371.

By 3:30 p.m., the fire was mapped at 175 acres with 5% containment.

#CahuillaFIRE [UPDATE]:

An evacuation ORDER has been put into place in zone CBI-CAHUILLA1.



NORTH of Cooper Cienega Truck Trail

SOUTH of Wellman Road

EAST of Cahuilla Road/Pawnee Court

WEST of Terwilliger Road



An interactive map can be found here: https://t.co/KWAWyx2t6D — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) June 10, 2025

News Channel 3 crews have reported seeing a bit of smoke over the mountains in the Coachella Valley.

CAL FIRE said that multiple engine and hand crews were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a rapid rate to the southeast, burning onto a hillside by the time the first Cal Fire air tankers reached the scene.

A total of six tankers and four water-dropping helicopters were requested, though as of 1:20 p.m., only two tankers were overhead.

There was no word regarding what might have triggered the fire. The area has been plagued by re-occurring summertime brushers for the last several years.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.