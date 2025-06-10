Anza Fire: 175 acres, 5% contained, evacuation order issued
ANZA, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters are working to contain a fast-growing fire in Anza Tuesday afternoon.
The Cahuilla Fire was first reported at around 12:25 p.m. at the 52700 block of Highway 371.
By 3:30 p.m., the fire was mapped at 175 acres with 5% containment.
#CahuillaFIRE [UPDATE]:— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) June 10, 2025
An evacuation ORDER has been put into place in zone CBI-CAHUILLA1.
NORTH of Cooper Cienega Truck Trail
SOUTH of Wellman Road
EAST of Cahuilla Road/Pawnee Court
WEST of Terwilliger Road
An interactive map can be found here: https://t.co/KWAWyx2t6D
News Channel 3 crews have reported seeing a bit of smoke over the mountains in the Coachella Valley.
CAL FIRE said that multiple engine and hand crews were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a rapid rate to the southeast, burning onto a hillside by the time the first Cal Fire air tankers reached the scene.
A total of six tankers and four water-dropping helicopters were requested, though as of 1:20 p.m., only two tankers were overhead.
There was no word regarding what might have triggered the fire. The area has been plagued by re-occurring summertime brushers for the last several years.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.