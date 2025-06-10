Vegetation fire burns 75 acres in Anza

ANZA, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters are working to contain a fast-growing fire in Anza Tuesday afternoon.

The Cahuilla Fire was first reported at around 12:25 p.m. at the 52700 block of Highway 371.

By 1:15 p.m. officials had reported the fire burned 75 acres with the potential to blacken up to 500 acres.

News Channel 3 crews have reported seeing a bit of smoke over the mountains in the Coachella Valley.

CAL FIRE said that multiple engine and hand crews were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a rapid rate to the southeast, burning onto a hillside by the time the first Cal Fire air tankers reached the scene.

A total of six tankers and four water-dropping helicopters were requested, though as of 1:20 p.m., only two tankers were overhead.

The fire was moving away from the casino grounds, and no homes or other structures were immediately threatened. However, evacuation warnings impacting the few scattered properties in the remote location were anticipated Tuesday afternoon.

No roads were closed.

There was no word regarding what might have triggered the fire. The area has been plagued by re-occurring summertime brushers for the last several years.

