Coachella Animal Network hosts low-cost spay/ neuter, microchip and vaccine clinic

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- The nonprofit, Coachella Animal Network, is hosting a low-cost dog and cat clinic June 11 - 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The two day clinic will offer low-cost spay and neuter surgeries Wednesday by appointment only, as well as microchips and vaccines on Thursday.

Tonight, News Channel 3's Athena Jreij is following the community's work to alleviate the animal crisis and if these efforts are enough.

