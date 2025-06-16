Palm Springs United – Rebuilding After the Blast

Tuesday will mark one month since a bombing, which was called "an act of terrorism," rocked Palm Springs.

Now, many downtown businesses continue to deal with the fallout of that attack.

On May 17, News Channel 3 was first on the scene at a car bombing outside of a local fertility clinic. Police say the man responsible was killed in the blast.

Many businesses suffered heavy damage, with most of them not covered by insurance.

We're is proud to announce an effort to raise money for businesses struggling to recover.

News Channel 3 is part of "Palm Springs United," a partnership with the Agua Caliente and the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce.

We will be fundraising all day on Wednesday at the Palm Springs’ Chamber of Commerce. The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians will match all funds — dollar-for-dollar up to $100,0000 — collected during this event.

Join us for this all-day fundraiser on Wednesday,June 18.

You can also donate online now at https://pschamber.org/palmspringsunited

Help us show that we are all Palm Springs United.