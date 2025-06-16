Verdict expected this morning in John Wessman bribery trial

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - A verdict is expected to be read at 10 a.m. Monday in the bribery trial of Palm Springs developer John Wessman.

Wessman faces nine counts of bribery and one count of conspiracy tied to allegations of public corruption involving former Palm Springs, Mayor Steven Pougnet.

