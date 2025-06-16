Skip to Content
Verdict expected this morning in John Wessman bribery trial

Steve Pougnet and John Wessman head out of the Larson Justice Center (5/1/25)
BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - A verdict is expected to be read at 10 a.m. Monday in the bribery trial of Palm Springs developer John Wessman.

Wessman faces nine counts of bribery and one count of conspiracy tied to allegations of public corruption involving former Palm Springs, Mayor Steven Pougnet.

News Channel 3’s Garrett Hottle is at the Banning Justice Center and will provide updates as soon as the verdict is announced. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

