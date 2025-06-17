23-year-old charged with murder in deadly shooting at Indio Motel 6

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting last week at the Motel 6 in Indio.

Cameron Isaiah Maestas was arrested Friday hours after the deadly shooting at the Motel 6 on Indio Boulevard, near Sun Gold Street and Fred Waring Drive. The shooting was initially reported at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation revealed there was a dispute between the victim and the suspect before the shooting.

A white Toyota Camry with paper plates was seen fleeing the scene, police said. Investigators used video surveillance footage from the motel as well as from Flock Cameras to get a description of the vehicle. A detective spotted the suspect vehicle passing by near the crime scene.

During a traffic stop on the vehicle, police found a bag thrown from within the vehicle on the street. The bag contained a loaded Glock semi-automatic firearm. Officers were also able to confirm that the vehicle was the same as the one they were looking for from the shooting.

Maestas was set to be arraigned in court Tuesday, however, his court appearance was moved to Wednesday, according to court records.

