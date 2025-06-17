Man in wheelchair in critical condition after being struck by two vehicles in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - A man in a wheelchair is in critical condition after being struck by two vehicles early Tuesday morning in Cathedral City.

The collision was reported at around 3:30 a.m. on Date Palm Drive south of Gerald Ford.

Police said the man attempted to cross east across Date Palm Drive outside of a marked crosswalk. A vehicle traveling southbound on Date Palm Drive struck the pedestrian and fled the scene without stopping. Moments later, a second vehicle struck the pedestrian as he lay on the roadway.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the man with multiple injuries. He was rushed to the hospital and is currently in the ICU, listed in critical condition.

A witness described the first vehicle as a white van, which was last seen continuing southbound over the Date Palm Drive Bridge. The driver of the second vehicle was interviewed by Cathedral City Police Traffic Bureau investigators and was evaluated for impairment. Impairment was ruled out, police confirmed.

The Cathedral City Police Traffic Bureau is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Traffic Investigator Albert Felix at (760) 770-0343 or via email at AFelix@cathedralcity.gov.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, contact the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0300; or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com; or email tips@cathedralcity.gov .

You may also report information anonymously. through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers, by calling (760) 341-STOP; or through the WeTip hotline at: 1-(800)-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com . Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.