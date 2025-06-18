Driver dead after dump truck brakes fail, causing construction site crash

By Dean Hensley, Kelly Doty & Kimberly King

OLD FORT, North Carolina (WLOS) — A 65-year-old dump truck driver from Georgia died after losing control of his truck down a steep, six-mile I-40 descent into Old Fort on Tuesday, June 17.

McDowell County Emergency Services Director Will Kehler said a call came in around 10:12 a.m. about a crash involving a dump truck in the 500 block of Bat Cave Road. Kehler said no other individuals were involved in the crash.

Witnesses say they saw the driver pump his brakes, unable to slow down. Old Fort Police Chief Melvin Lytle confirmed that based on these witness reports, the driver lost his brakes.

The driver’s name was Ralph Hibbert, Lytle said.

Lytle told News 13 that the driver of the dump truck, Hibbert, lost his brakes and was estimated to be traveling at 75–80 mph on Interstate 40 East before exiting at Exit 73. He said the driver bypassed several emergency off-ramps on I-40 for trucks that had lost brakes or control.

Hibbert crashed into a building under construction across from the stop sign at the bottom of Exit 73. Lytle said Hibbert went airborne in the truck for about 85 feet before his death.

“First, I heard brakes and saw smoke because I was looking this way,” said John Josey, who was at a McDonald’s across the street. “I saw the truck shoot down this road and swerve right. It missed the cars stopped at the stop sign. He shot right across the road, hit the embankment, jumped into the building and construction across the street.” One witness said it looked like he did everything he could to not hit any other cars.

Lytle said the truck driver likely came into the six-mile descent at too high a speed and couldn’t get control. Norfolk Southern said Hibbert was not employed through them, but he was hauling material to the railroad company. Lytle said Hibbert was carrying ballast in the truck bed, which is gravel for railroad work.

“Coming down that mountain is always an issue,” said Lee Dubno, who lives nearby. “The trucks have the worst of it. They do lose their brakes. I’ve witnessed trucks on fire, trucks in the runoff areas, smelling of burning rubber, and brakes.”

Dubno said what happened Tuesday is a wake-up call to drivers.

“Drive a little slower. It’s easy to lose your focus on your speed,” Dubno said.

