Federal agents, military vehicles near Mecca, officials confirm not an ICE operation

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Federal agents and the military are near Mecca conducting an operation, federal officials confirmed to News Channel 3.

Wednesday morning, we were tracking reports of a large group of ICE, Border Patrol, and military vehicles in the eastern Coachella Valley area. Officials confirmed this is not an ICE operation.

News Channel 3 has seen large groups of federal agents accompanied by military vehicles near Mecca. The DEA is also out at the scene.

Unmarked law enforcement vehicles, military vehicle, and a helicopter in Mecca just before 11 a.m. in Mecca

(6/18/25)

Military and unmarked law enforcement vehicles staged in Indio (6/18/25)

