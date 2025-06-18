Federal agents, military vehicles near Mecca, officials confirm not an ICE operation
MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Federal agents and the military are near Mecca conducting an operation, federal officials confirmed to News Channel 3.
Wednesday morning, we were tracking reports of a large group of ICE, Border Patrol, and military vehicles in the eastern Coachella Valley area. Officials confirmed this is not an ICE operation.
News Channel 3 has seen large groups of federal agents accompanied by military vehicles near Mecca. The DEA is also out at the scene.
