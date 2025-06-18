Skip to Content
Federal agents, military vehicles near Mecca, officials confirm not an ICE operation

Updated
today at 12:04 PM
Published 11:23 AM

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Federal agents and the military are near Mecca conducting an operation, federal officials confirmed to News Channel 3.

Wednesday morning, we were tracking reports of a large group of ICE, Border Patrol, and military vehicles in the eastern Coachella Valley area. Officials confirmed this is not an ICE operation.

News Channel 3 has seen large groups of federal agents accompanied by military vehicles near Mecca. The DEA is also out at the scene.

Unmarked law enforcement vehicles, military vehicle, and a helicopter in Mecca just before 11 a.m. in Mecca
(6/18/25)
Military and unmarked law enforcement vehicles staged in Indio (6/18/25)

We'll have the latest updates live at Noon on News Channel 3.

Jesus Reyes

