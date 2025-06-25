Skip to Content
Local victim speaks out after banking scam, losing nearly $10K

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - A local resident is demanding justice after being scammed by someone impersonating a Wells Fargo representative — losing nearly $10,000 in the process.

The scam began with a text about a $200 charge, followed by a phone call from someone claiming to be from Wells Fargo. The caller knew detailed account information and claimed a $9,500 charge had triggered a freeze. The victim was told they would receive a provisional credit, but was tricked into transferring their own money instead.

The victim filed reports with police, the FBI, FTC and CFPB. As for Wells Fargo, they denied the claim.

