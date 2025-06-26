Homicide investigation near Indio-Coachella border

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A homicide investigation is underway near the Indio-Coachella border near the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission on Thursday.

The incident was first reported just after 7 a.m. on the 84000 block of Manila Avenue, near Van Buren Street.

Riverside County Sheriff's Office investigators were still out at the scene at 5 p.m. but were appearing to be wrapping up the investigation.

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies were contacted by the Indio Police Department regarding a "suspicious circumstance," the agency told News Channel 3.

Deputies determined that a homicide had occurred in the area. Details on the homicide were not available.

The Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation.

Authorities confirmed that there is no suspect in custody.

