Homicide investigation underway after man found dead near Banning

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - The Riverside County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man found with a "traumatic injury" Wednesday night in an unincorporated area of Banning.

According to RSO, the person was found at around 10:50 p.m. on the 47000 block of Morongo Road.

"Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim with a traumatic injury and obvious signs of death. The scene was secured and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office - Central Homicide Unit responded to assume the investigation," RSO wrote in a news release.

The person's identification has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

RSO encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Central Homicide Unit Investigator Manjarrez at (951) 955–2777 or Cabazon Station Investigator Letterly at (760) 393–3502.

