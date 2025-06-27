Interstate 10 reopens east of Coachella Valley following hazardous cargo fire

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (KESQ) – Authorities confirmed to KESQ News Channel 3 that the California Highway Patrol was reopening traffic lanes along Interstate 10 in Coachella at the I-10 State Highway 86 interchange due to a crash and fire east of the Coachella Valley.

The CHP said there was a semi-truck with hazardous cargo that was on fire on the freeway at Desert Center near State Route 177.

The truck was hauling Ammonium Nitrate, which is a typical fertilizer but can also be explosive under exact conditions.

Crews were able to put out a car fire before it could spread to the hazardous materials aboard the tanker truck, according to CHP Public Information Officer David Torres.

The fire department had requested the CHP shut down the freeway on the eastbound side at the Interstate 10 Highway 86 split and westbound traffic at Cottonwood Springs.

A Sig Alert was issued for lane closures, but was lifted as all lanes were reopened east of the Coachella Valley.

