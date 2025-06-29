Wolf Fire sparks up south of Banning

Update 6/29/25 4:23 p.m.

The fire has been mapped at 62 acres and continues to burn at a moderate rate. No evacuations have been ordered.

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) Firefighters are on the scene of an approximately 20 acres vegetation fire, which they say is burning at a moderate rate of spread.

That fire first reported at 3:06 p.m. in the area Old Banning and Idyllwild Roads, near Wolfskill Truck Trail, south of Banning.

They report several air and ground resources have been assigned to aid in the fight, no injuries or evacuations have been reported at this time.

