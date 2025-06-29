Skip to Content
News

Wolf Fire sparks up south of Banning

ALERTCalifornia
By
Updated
today at 4:24 PM
Published 4:15 PM

Update 6/29/25 4:23 p.m.

The fire has been mapped at 62 acres and continues to burn at a moderate rate. No evacuations have been ordered.

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) Firefighters are on the scene of an approximately 20 acres vegetation fire, which they say is burning at a moderate rate of spread.

That fire first reported at 3:06 p.m. in the area Old Banning and Idyllwild Roads, near Wolfskill Truck Trail, south of Banning.

They report several air and ground resources have been assigned to aid in the fight, no injuries or evacuations have been reported at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Bruno Lopez-Vega

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content