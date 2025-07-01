Suspects charged in connection with woman’s death near Coachella Valley Rescue Mission

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Two suspects have been charged in connection with the death of a 24-year-old Indio woman who was found last week near the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission campus.

Mario Morales Jr., 25, of Coachella, faces multiple charges, including murder, for the death of Alexis Cano. Juana Hernandez De Morales, 55, of Coachella, was charged with accessory in aiding in an escape.

The arrests stemmed from a report of a possible homicide at around 7 a.m. on Thursday on the 84000 block of Manila Avenue in the unincorporated area of Indio.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said the incident stemmed from a domestic disturbance. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Cano suffering from severe traumatic injuries inside a residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both suspects were arrested in Calexico on Friday at around 5:30 p.m., according to jail records. Mario Morales was arrested at the Calexico Port of Entry.

According to court records, both suspects are set to be arraigned on their respective charges Tuesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Mario Morales is being held on $5 million bail at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. Juana De Morales is being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on $1 million bail.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Master Investigator D. Hernandez or Investigator G. Gonzalez at 951–955–2777.

