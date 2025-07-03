Skip to Content
Why millennials are seeing worse mental health and what it means for the future

By
today at 11:45 AM
Published 12:02 PM

Millennials are seeing worse mental health than the generation before them, according to Blue Cross Blue Shield. The group, now 29-44 years old, is the largest generation in the nation and make up the largest share of our workforce. They are at the typical age to become first-time homebuyers and at the age to have kids and raise families.

But the way of life that so many millennials dreamed about has fallen apart, and the severe impacts on their mental health are starting to show.

A number of historical crises are affecting them in their prime years, including skyrocketing housing prices, crippling student loan debt, post-pandemic impacts, the rising cost of having kids, social media anxiety, employment burnout and more.

"It's the constant 'you're never going to catch up.' You're playing catch up for what seems forever," said Becky Cuevas, 37, a digital marketing professional from Indio.

"I know I will not have a second child. I will not have a second child. That decision has, even if I hadn't made that decision, that decision has been made for me," said Janelle Burdette Redden, 36-year-old PR agency vice president from Palm Desert.

Tonight, News Channel 3 is taking a deep dive into our way of life and its sharp impacts on adults in their prime years.

Watch Angela Chen's I-team report "Generation Why? Millennial Mental Health" airing tonight (Thursday) at 6 p.m. on KESQ. 

Angela Chen

Angela comes to the Coachella Valley as KESQ’s morning anchor after teaching graduate school classes at the USC Annenberg School of Journalism and Communication. Learn more about Angela here.

