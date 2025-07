BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - A vegetation fire that broke out today burned 13 acres in the Banning area before crews stopped its forward spread.

The non-injury blaze was reported shortly before 12:45 p.m. Monday at Bluff Street, north of Mias Canyon Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Crews will be at the scene for an additional two hours for mop-up and full containment.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.