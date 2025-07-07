Skip to Content
News

Indio family displaced after illegal Fourth of July fireworks destroy home

By
today at 11:20 AM
Published 11:19 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- An Indio family is now displaced, after illegal fireworks destroyed their home.

According to a GoFundMe set up by some of the family members, a stray fireworks, set off illegally by neighbors, landed in their backyard, catching the home on fire. Every family member managed to make it out safely, but the home was a total loss.

The family is now looking for support, releasing this statement:

"This fundraiser is to help her family begin the long road to recovery and rebuilding. Any amount you can give, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference during this incredibly difficult time.

Your support, kindness, and generosity are deeply appreciated."

Donations can be made here.

News Channel Three's Tori King is speaking with the family, and Indio PD about the incident. See her reports tonight at 5, and 6.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tori King

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023. Learn more about Tori here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content