Indio family displaced after illegal Fourth of July fireworks destroy home

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- An Indio family is now displaced, after illegal fireworks destroyed their home.

According to a GoFundMe set up by some of the family members, a stray fireworks, set off illegally by neighbors, landed in their backyard, catching the home on fire. Every family member managed to make it out safely, but the home was a total loss.

The family is now looking for support, releasing this statement:

"This fundraiser is to help her family begin the long road to recovery and rebuilding. Any amount you can give, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference during this incredibly difficult time. Your support, kindness, and generosity are deeply appreciated."

