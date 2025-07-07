Texas flooding updates: Over 100 dead in the state, 11 missing from Camp Mystic

Kerr County was hit the hardest, with at least 84 deaths, including 28 children. President Donald Trump signed a disaster declaration for the county and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is on the ground there.

Over 100 people are dead after heavy rain led to devastating flooding in Texas.

