Skip to Content
News

Texas flooding updates: Over 100 dead in the state, 11 missing from Camp Mystic

WPLG Local 10
By
New
Published 3:29 PM

ByEmily Shapiro, Jack Moore, Nadine El-Bawab, and Ivan Pereira
Last Updated: July 7, 2025, 2:54 PM PDT

Over 100 people are dead after heavy rain led to devastating flooding in Texas.

Kerr County was hit the hardest, with at least 84 deaths, including 28 children. President Donald Trump signed a disaster declaration for the county and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is on the ground there.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

abc-news

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content