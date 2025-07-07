Texas flooding updates: Over 100 dead in the state, 11 missing from Camp Mystic
ByEmily Shapiro, Jack Moore, Nadine El-Bawab, and Ivan Pereira
Last Updated: July 7, 2025, 2:54 PM PDT
Over 100 people are dead after heavy rain led to devastating flooding in Texas.
Kerr County was hit the hardest, with at least 84 deaths, including 28 children. President Donald Trump signed a disaster declaration for the county and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is on the ground there.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing.