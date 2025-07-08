IID issues Conserve Alert amid this week’s Extreme Heat Warning

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for the Coachella Valley causing the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) to place a Conserve Alert this Wednesday and Thursday.

This week the National Weather Service has announced an Extreme Heat Warning beginning from 10 a.m. Wednesday morning through 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

Temperatures are set to range from 107 to 119 degrees Fahrenheit having the IID plan ahead for times where electricity may be in short supply.

“Although we are not currently experiencing a shortage of power generation resources, we are encouraging our customers to help reduce energy demand during this extreme weather,” said Matt Smelser, IID Energy Manager. “By conserving electricity, we can ease the burden on our infrastructure and help ensure continued reliable service while minimizing the risk of outages.”

This warning covers all service areas that the IID supplies for including the Imperial and Coachella Valley’s.

In light of these extreme weather conditions the district encourages their customers to take simple steps to conserve their energy voluntarily. This includes avoiding the use of any major appliances between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., turning off unnecessary lights, setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, and blocking sunlight from overheating your home.

The IID reports that these simple changes can provide relief to the energy grid throughout these extreme weather conditions.

For more information on this alert the IID encourasges customers to visit www.iid.com/ConserveAlert or contact their Customer Service Center at 1-800-303-7756 to register with their email list.

