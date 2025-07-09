Skip to Content
Power is back on: Palm Springs Power return to field after cancellations due to outages

KESQ
By
today at 6:00 PM
Published 5:57 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Power are back!

Check Out: Power outage leaves Palm Springs Pavilion and Swim Center closed since Saturday

As we reported, after a power outage at Sunrise Park, the Power were forced to cancel two of their games.

Check Out: Palm Springs Power game canceled tonight due to ongoing outage

The team finally returned to the field Wednesday night against the So Cal Mavericks for their first game since the 4th of July.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

