Power is back on: Palm Springs Power return to field after cancellations due to outages

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Power are back!

As we reported, after a power outage at Sunrise Park, the Power were forced to cancel two of their games.

The team finally returned to the field Wednesday night against the So Cal Mavericks for their first game since the 4th of July.