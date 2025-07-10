Evacuation orders downgraded after gas leak in Mecca

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Evacuation orders issued in Mecca following a gas leak have been downgraded to warnings Thursday afternoon.

The leak was first reported just after Noon on Coahuilla Street and 2nd Street.

"Crews are on scene of a valve issue involving a 1,200 gallon propane tank," CAL FIRE wrote on social media.

Hammond Rd. is closed from 4th St. to 66 Ave. 2nd St. is closed from Palm St. to Hammond Rd. Officials ask people to stay out of the area.

CAL FIRE originally issued evacuation orders/warnings and a shelter-in-place order for the nearby area. All evacuation orders/shelter in place orders have since been downgraded. Evacuation warnings have been lifted in

#MARKETIC [UPDATE 7/10/25 @ 2:30 p.m.]



Evacuation ORDERS, WARNINGS and SHELTER IN PLACE have been downgraded for the MARKET IC.



🟨 EVACUATION WARNINGS IN PLACE

RVC-2060

RVC-2190-B



⬜️Evacuation zones back to normal status:

RVC-2058

RVC-2190-A



🗺️ For an interactive map… pic.twitter.com/X8y0mpnP2Y — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 10, 2025

County Supervisor Manuel Perez said they are working on setting up a cooling center/reception area for impacted residents.

