Evacuation orders downgraded after gas leak in Mecca

today at 3:35 PM
Published 2:06 PM

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Evacuation orders issued in Mecca following a gas leak have been downgraded to warnings Thursday afternoon.

The leak was first reported just after Noon on Coahuilla Street and 2nd Street.

"Crews are on scene of a valve issue involving a 1,200 gallon propane tank," CAL FIRE wrote on social media.

Hammond Rd. is closed from 4th St. to 66 Ave. 2nd St. is closed from Palm St. to Hammond Rd. Officials ask people to stay out of the area.

CAL FIRE originally issued evacuation orders/warnings and a shelter-in-place order for the nearby area. All evacuation orders/shelter in place orders have since been downgraded. Evacuation warnings have been lifted in

County Supervisor Manuel Perez said they are working on setting up a cooling center/reception area for impacted residents.

Jesus Reyes

