Evacuation orders issued due to gas leak in Mecca

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - CAL FIRE officials have closed several streets in Mecca following a gas leak Thursday afternoon.

The leak was first reported just after Noon on Coahuilla Street and 2nd Street.

"Crews are on scene of a valve issue involving a 1,200 gallon propane tank," CAL FIRE wrote on social media.

Hammond Rd. is closed from 4th St. to 66 Ave. 2nd St. is closed from Palm St. to Hammond Rd. Officials ask people to stay out of the area.

CAL FIRE issued evacuation orders/warnings and a shelter-in-place order for the nearby area.

#MARKETIC [UPDATE 7/10/25 @ 1:30p.m.]



🟥 EVACUATION ORDERS HAVE BEEN ISSUED TO:

RVC-2190-B



🟨EVACUATION WARNINGS HAVE BEEN ISSUED TO:

RVC-2058

RVC-2190-A



🟪A SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER HAVE BEEN ISSUED TO:

RVC-2060



🗺️For an interactive map visit https://t.co/moVB5bRtbz pic.twitter.com/QQ3YwlJ6jO — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 10, 2025

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.