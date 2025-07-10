Speed limit changes in Cathedral City starting on July 25

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Attention drivers through Cathedral City - the speed limits on some city streets will be changing as of July 25.

The city recently completed its 2025 Engineering and Traffic Survey as a state requirement. After receiving a draft survey from a traffic engineering consultant, the City Council began discussions in May on speed limits and crashes throughout the city, with a focus on 74 roads.

A final ordinance was adopted by the city on June 25, listing 13 streets with speed limit adjustments that reflect current road conditions, traffic patterns, and public safety needs.

City officials report the last citywide survey was completed in 2019, extended in 2024, and now updated in 2025 in response to recent infrastructure changes and evolving traffic conditions.

They say that the adjustments taking effect on July 25 will ensure that the city's streets are safe, up-to-date, and compliant with state law.

In total, 12 segments will see speed limit reductions, and one segment will see an increase.

Here's a summary of the 13 roadway segments affected:

Street From To Change Date Palm Drive Vista Chino 30th Avenue Reduced from 55 MPH to 50 MPH McCallum Way Date Palm Drive Santoro Drive Reduced from 30 MPH to 25 MPH McCallum Way Santoro Drive Da Vall Drive Reduced from 30 MPH to 25 MPH Mountain View Road Varner Road North City Limits Reduced from 55 MPH to 50 MPH Palm Drive Interstate 10 Varner Road Reduced from 60 MPH to 55 MPH Ramon Road Date Palm Drive Neuma Drive Reduced from 50 MPH to 45 MPH Ramon Road Neuma Drive Da Vall Drive Reduced from 50 MPH to 45 MPH Santoro Drive 30th Avenue McCallum Way Increased from 25 MPH to 35 MPH Varner Road West City Limits Edom Hill Road Reduced from 55 MPH to 50 MPH Vista Chino West City Limits Landau Blvd Reduced from 55 MPH to 50 MPH Vista Chino Landau Blvd Avenida Maravilla Reduced from 55 MPH to 50 MPH Vista Chino Avenida Maravilla Date Palm Drive Reduced from 55 MPH to 50 MPH

City crews are already preparing to install updated signage across these roads. City officials are reminding drivers that the updated speed limits are enforceable and meant to keep everyone safe—drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike.