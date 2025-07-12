Cathedral City police arrest convicted felon in possession of unregistered firearm

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - According to a social media post from the Cathedral City Police Department, Officers responded to a call for service near the 37000 block of Cathedral Canyon Drive on Friday night. During their investigation, they located an unregistered loaded firearm on a convicted felon. The male was booked into county jail and the firearm was taken off the street.

