Cathedral City police arrest convicted felon in possession of unregistered firearm

By
Updated
today at 9:10 AM
Published 9:33 AM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - According to a social media post from the Cathedral City Police Department, Officers responded to a call for service near the 37000 block of Cathedral Canyon Drive on Friday night. During their investigation, they located an unregistered loaded firearm on a convicted felon. The male was booked into county jail and the firearm was taken off the street.

Click here to see the full post: https://www.instagram.com/p/DMA0mpOR1WD/?igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ%3D%3D

Isaiah Mora

