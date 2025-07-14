Skip to Content
News

First look at Living Desert’s new bobcat kitten exhibit

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 2:21 PM
Published 2:16 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - News Channel 3's Tori King is getting a first look at a new exhibit featuring the zoo's new bobcat kittens.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. and find out what it takes for animal care experts to take care and rehabilitate the kittens and why they can't be released into the wild.

We first introduced you to the two kittens, David and JoAnn, as they were introduced to their forever home at the zoo last month. The siblings were found in a box on a driveway near Springfield and Eugene.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content