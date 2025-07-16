Brush fires burn 50 acres along Highway 371 in Aguanga, evacuation orders issued

AGUANGA, Calif. (KESQ) - Two fires erupted today less than a mile apart in Aguanga, scorching approximately 50 acres and destroying two structures, prompting evacuations.

The blazes were reported at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday -- the first in the area of Riverdale Drive and Highway 371, the second about three-quarters of a mile to the south at Bradford Road and Gelding Way -- according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said that multiple engine and hand crews from the county and surrounding agencies were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a rapid rate at the larger brusher along Riverdale.

Two structures, possibly vacant outbuildings, were consumed by the flames, according to officials at the scene.

The second fire at Bradford was a slow-mover, not immediately threatening properties, burning a couple acres before firefighters began establishing tentative containment lines.

Four Cal Fire air tankers and two water-dropping helicopters initiated runs on the larger fire at 1:10 p.m. However, the flames continued progressing in the direction of Cahuilla Creek Motocross and the Cahuilla Casino Hotel, both south of Highway 371, about 1.5 miles to the east of the brushed.

Evacuation orders were implemented by sheriff's deputies for properties southeast of the Lake Riverside Estates. The motocross track and casino were under evacuation warnings as of 1:25 p.m.

The westbound side of Highway 371 was closed at the casino.

There was no immediate word regarding how the fires may have started.