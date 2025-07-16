Brush fires burn over 330 acres along Highway 371 in Aguanga, evacuation orders issued

AGUANGA, Calif. (KESQ) - Two brush fires that erupted today less than a mile apart in Aguanga, scorched 200 acres, destroying several structures, prompting evacuations and forcing the closure of a highway.

The blazes were reported at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday -- the first in the area of Riverdale Drive and Highway 371, the second about three-quarters of a mile to the south at Bradford Road and Gelding Way -- according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire has been mapped at 330.4 acres by FIRIS Intel 24.

#DaleFIRE [UPDATE 2:30PM]: The fire is now 220 acres.



Evacuations ORDERS are in place for the following zones:

RVC-TULE1

RVC-TULE2

RVC-TULE4

RVC-TULE6

RVC-TULE7

RVC-TULE8

RVC-2327

RVC-LAKERIVERSIDEESTATES4

RVC-TABLEMT4

RVC-TABLEMT5

CBI-CAHUILLA-1



Evacuation WARNINGS are in… pic.twitter.com/NYH0gLwgsb — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 16, 2025

The agency said multiple engine and hand crews from the county and surrounding agencies were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a rapid rate at the larger brusher along Riverdale.

At least two structures, possibly vacant outbuildings, were consumed by the flames, according to officials at the scene. The second fire at Bradford was slower but also damaged two to three structures, burning two to three acres, officials said. The forward rate of spread on that blaze was stopped by 1:45 p.m.

Seven Cal Fire air tankers and three water-dropping helicopters initiated runs on the larger fire at 1:10 p.m. The flames continued progressing in the direction of Cahuilla Creek Motocross and the Cahuilla Casino Hotel, both south of Highway 371, about 1.5 miles to the east of the brushed.

Evacuation orders were implemented by sheriff's deputies for properties southeast of the Lake Riverside Estates. The motocross track, casino and properties along the boundary of the Cahuilla Indian Reservation were under evacuation warnings as of 2 p.m.

Both sides of Highway 371 were shut down for public safety between the casino turnoff at Homestead Road to the east and Barbara Trail to the west, spanning roughly seven miles.

There was no immediate word regarding how the fires started.