Help News Channel 3 ‘Pack the Bus’ Thursday at the Palm Desert Walmart

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)--News Channel 3 in partnership with SunLine Transit Agency is set to host the 11th Annual ‘Pack the Bus’ Drive Thursday, at the Walmart in Palm Desert.

The ‘Pack the Bus’ Backpack and School Supplies Drive will take place Thursday at the Walmart located at 34-5000 Monterey Avenue from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 P.M.

News Channel 3 along with SunLine Transit Agency, Alpha Media, and Walmart will pack a SunLine bus with donated school supplies that will benefit local families.

All donations should be new and unused and can include backpacks, notebooks, crayons, water-based markers, pencils, notebooks, 3-ring binders, paper (for 3-ring binders), pink or white erasers, rulers, safety scissors, pencil sharpeners, highlighters, rulers, index cards, calculators and glue.

All donations will be distributed by this year’s ‘Pack the Bus’ nonprofit partner: the Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City.

For more information visit Pack the Bus | SunLine Transit Agency or stay with News Channel 3 live all day tomorrow in Palm Desert.